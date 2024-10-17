Exploring Analyst Estimates for Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher (DHR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.59 billion, down 18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Danaher metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total sales- Diagnostics' stands at $2.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales- Life Sciences' should come in at $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales- Biotechnology' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' to reach $252.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $313 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' will reach $392.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $417 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' of $524.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $539 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Danaher here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Danaher have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, DHR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

