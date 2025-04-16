Exploring Analyst Estimates for Danaher (DHR) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher (DHR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $5.56 billion, down 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Danaher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total sales- Diagnostics' stands at $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales- Life Sciences' will likely reach $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total sales- Biotechnology' to come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' should arrive at $199.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $235 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' will reach $398.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $325 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' of $585.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $830 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Danaher here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Danaher have returned -10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, DHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.