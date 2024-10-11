Exploring Analyst Estimates for CSX (CSX) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX (CSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CSX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Coal' of $564.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Intermodal' to come in at $531.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers' should come in at $130.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals' will reach $702.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 61.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' at $719.66. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $730 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume - Rail - Automotive' will reach 101.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Minerals' reaching 94.57 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume - Rail - Coal' will likely reach 189.60 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 193 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume - Rail-Merchandise - Fertilizers' stands at 48.79 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' will reach 67.09 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' should arrive at 115.56 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108 thousand in the same quarter last year.



CSX shares have witnessed a change of +3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

