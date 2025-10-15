Exploring Analyst Estimates for Crown (CCK) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Crown Holdings (CCK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.19 billion, increasing 3.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crown metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Sales- Americas Beverage' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External Sales- European Beverage' will likely reach $640.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'External Sales- Transit Packaging' to reach $498.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'External Sales- Other segments' will reach $331.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Sales- Asia Pacific' will reach $276.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Americas Beverage' of $282.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $280.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- European Beverage' at $96.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Transit Packaging' should arrive at $62.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $70.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income- Other segments' stands at $30.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Asia Pacific' should come in at $45.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Crown have returned -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, CCK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.