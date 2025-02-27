Exploring Analyst Estimates for CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 22.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CrowdStrike metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $986.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Professional services' will likely reach $46.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' will reach $4,201,702.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,440,000.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will reach $789.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $638.57 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' stands at $15.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'GAAP professional services gross profit' at $7.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'GAAP subscription gross profit' reaching $769.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $620.44 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CrowdStrike here>>>



CrowdStrike shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CRWD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

