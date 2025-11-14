Exploring Analyst Estimates for Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings (CPA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $914.95 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' should arrive at $874.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Load Factor' reaching 87.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM)' of N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts expect 'Yield' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' will likely reach 8.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'CASM Excl. Fuel' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus estimate for 'CASM' stands at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RPMs (Revenue passengers miles)' will reach 7.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'RASM' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' will reach 97 millions of gallons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91 millions of gallons.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Number of Aircraft' will reach 120 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 110 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Expense- Fuel' should come in at $240.68 million.

Over the past month, Copa Holdings shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.