Exploring Analyst Estimates for Copa Holdings (CPA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings (CPA) to post quarterly earnings of $3.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $889.5 million, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Copa Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' at $854.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Load Factor' of 86.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM)' will likely reach 11.04 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.1 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Yield' to come in at 12.85 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' will reach 7.79 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'CASM Excl. Fuel' should arrive at 5.86 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.1 cents.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'CASM' reaching 8.94 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.5 cents.

Analysts forecast 'RPMs (Revenue passengers miles)' to reach 6.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'RASM' should come in at 11.52 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.5 cents.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' will reach 92.94 Mgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84.4 Mgal in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Number of Aircraft' will reach 114. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 106 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Expense- Fuel' stands at $235.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $245.35 million.



Over the past month, Copa Holdings shares have recorded returns of +8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

