Exploring Analyst Estimates for Comcast (CMCSA) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast (CMCSA) to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $30.63 billion, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Comcast metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless' at $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks' of $2.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios' reaching $2.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media' stands at $6.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -23.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Domestic homes and businesses passed' will likely reach 64.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.36 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Connectivity & Platforms - Average monthly total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship' will reach $53.12 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.50 .

Analysts expect 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' to come in at 28.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.50 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Domestic Broadband - Business Customers' should come in at 2.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.48 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Domestic Video Customers' will reach 11.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.83 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Domestic Broadband Customers' should arrive at 31.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.98 million.

Analysts forecast 'Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' to reach 30.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will reach 17.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Comcast shares have recorded returns of -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMCSA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

