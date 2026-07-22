Exploring Analyst Estimates for Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Columbia Banking (COLB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $688.41 million, increasing 34.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Columbia Banking metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $60.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 52.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 4.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-performing loans and leases' reaching $267.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $177.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $270.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $180.25 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $603.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $446.45 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $83.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.46 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service charges on deposits' of $20.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.67 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $605.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $447.55 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Financial services and trust revenue' at $15.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking shares have witnessed a change of +5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COLB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.