Exploring Analyst Estimates for Columbia Banking (COLB) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking (COLB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. Revenues are expected to be $481.3 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Columbia Banking metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $175.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $143.80 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 55.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $47.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total non-performing loans and leases' stands at $172.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142.04 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $422.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $423.36 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $57.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.36 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges on deposits' will reach $18.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.06 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $422.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $424.34 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Financial services and trust revenue' will likely reach $5.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.46 million.



Over the past month, Columbia Banking shares have recorded returns of -14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COLB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

