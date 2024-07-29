Exploring Analyst Estimates for Coinbase Global (COIN) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 354.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.45 billion, increasing 104.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Coinbase Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Other revenue' to reach $50.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' to come in at $541.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +61.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' stands at $784.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +139.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Consumer, net' reaching $694.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +124% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net' will reach $54.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +220.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services' will reach $67.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +128.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' should arrive at $156.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +78.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Custodial fee' will likely reach $38.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +125.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trading Volume' at $226.65 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trading Volume - Institutional' should come in at $185.45 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $78 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trading Volume - Consumer' of $43.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Transacting Users' will reach 7.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global here>>>



Over the past month, Coinbase Global shares have recorded returns of +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

