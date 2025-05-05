Exploring Analyst Estimates for Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Coherent (COHR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 62.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.44 billion, up 19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Coherent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Materials' should come in at $236.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Networking' to come in at $842.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Lasers' will reach $359.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Market- Instrumentation' of $100.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Market- Communications' will likely reach $835.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Market- Industrial' at $429.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Market- Electronics' reaching $72.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coherent here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Coherent have returned +41.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, COHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.