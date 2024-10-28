Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cognizant (CTSH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5 billion, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cognizant metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Financial services' at $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology' will likely reach $843.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products and Resources' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health Sciences' stands at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Cognizant have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, CTSH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

