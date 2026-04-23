Exploring Analyst Estimates for Coca-Cola (KO) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coca-Cola (KO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coca-Cola metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Operating Revenues- North America' at $4.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenues- Latin America' will reach $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenues- Asia Pacific' reaching $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenues- Bottling investments' will likely reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' to come in at $2.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Operating Revenues- Corporate' will reach $32.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.08 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' to reach $140.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' stands at $1.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.31 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' of $699.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $644.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $1.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $952.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola have returned -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Currently, KO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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