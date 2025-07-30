Exploring Analyst Estimates for CNH (CNH) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from CNH Industrial (CNH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, indicating a decline of 57.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.53 billion, representing a decline of 17.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CNH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Sales' of $3.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -19.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture' should come in at $2.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of -24% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction' reaching $783.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Finance, interest and other income' stands at $661.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Agriculture Sales- North America' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -28.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Agriculture Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa' at $997.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Agriculture Sales- South America' will reach $489.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Construction Sales- Asia Pacific' to come in at $55.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Construction Sales- North America' will likely reach $416.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Construction Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $166.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Construction Sales- South America' will reach $146.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Agriculture Sales- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $354.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of CNH have experienced a change of -4.1% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

