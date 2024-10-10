Exploring Analyst Estimates for Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup (C) to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $19.91 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Citigroup metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' stands at $2,276.26 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,206.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 67.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 67.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 7.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' reaching 14.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-accrual loans' will likely reach $3.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.28 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should arrive at 15.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Corporate non-accrual loans- Total' should come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.98 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer non-accrual loans- Total' at $1.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.30 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $13.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $6.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.31 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Administrative and other fiduciary fees' of $913.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $971 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Commissions and fees' will reach $2.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.20 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Citigroup here>>>



Citigroup shares have witnessed a change of +11.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), C is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.