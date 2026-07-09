Exploring Analyst Estimates for Citigroup (C) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Citigroup (C) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 38.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $23.68 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Citigroup metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Markets Revenues, net of interest expense' of $6.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'US Personal Banking Revenues, net of interest expense' to come in at $4.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by component- Markets- Equity Markets' should arrive at $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'US Personal Banking (USPB) Revenues- Net interest income' stands at $5.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $2594.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2425.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per common share' at $115.15 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.94 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 60.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-accrual loans' will reach $3.73 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.35 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 6.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Supplementary Leverage Ratio' reaching 5.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer non-accrual loans- Total' should come in at $1.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.63 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 14.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.0%.

Citigroup shares have witnessed a change of +3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), C is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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