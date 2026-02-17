Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cinemark (CNK) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings (CNK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $777.75 million, exhibiting a decrease of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 27.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cinemark metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Admissions' will reach $387.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $85.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Concession' to come in at $299.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions' stands at $316.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession' will reach $243.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Operating Segment- Concession' reaching $50.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions' should come in at $63.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment' of $11.08 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average ticket price - International Operating Segment' at $3.77 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.68 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment' will likely reach $8.38 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.97 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Screens - International' should arrive at 1,453 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,398 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Screens - Total' to reach 6,116 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,653 .

