Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial (CINF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 904.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.95 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cincinnati Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment income, net of expenses- Total' stands at $307.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Earned premiums- Total' at $2.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums' of $856.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums' reaching $82.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will likely reach 29.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.0%.

Analysts expect 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses' to come in at 67.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 96.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 113.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses' should come in at 66.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Loss and loss expenses' will reach 65.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.9% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' will reach 29.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Underwriting expenses' to reach 27.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Personal Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' should arrive at 28.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.1%.

Over the past month, Cincinnati Financial shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CINF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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