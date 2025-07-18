Exploring Analyst Estimates for Chipotle (CMG) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating a decline of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.1 billion, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chipotle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Food and beverage' should arrive at $3.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Delivery service' at $16.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-operated restaurants at end of period' should come in at 3,846 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,530 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable restaurant sales increase' of -2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-operated restaurants opened' will reach 65 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period' will reach 3,781 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,479 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average restaurant sales - TTM' will reach $3.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.15 million.

Over the past month, shares of Chipotle have returned +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, CMG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.