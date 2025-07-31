Exploring Analyst Estimates for Chevron (CVX) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron (CVX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 34.9%. Revenues are expected to be $47.12 billion, down 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 14.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chevron metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $182.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -54.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates' to come in at $526.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -56.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues' to reach $44.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. and International Upstream - Total net oil-equivalent production' stands at 3,325.97 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,292.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day' will likely reach 1,675.02 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,572.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day' at 1,651.44 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,720.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day' of 2827 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2643 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production)' should arrive at 7852 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8021 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Worldwide - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production)' will reach 2,024.02 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,955.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production)' will reach 1,205.94 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,132.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day (Natural Gas Production)' reaching 5025 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5378 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day (Liquids Production)' should come in at 818.08 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 823.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Shares of Chevron have experienced a change of +3.8% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

