Exploring Analyst Estimates for Chart Industries (GTLS) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Chart Industries (GTLS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, indicating an increase of 116% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.11 billion, representing an increase of 21.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chart Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions' will reach $175.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing' should arrive at $339.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Specialty Products' to reach $306.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Heat Transfer Systems' reaching $295.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Orders - Cryo Tank Solutions' should come in at $166.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $155 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing' will likely reach $343.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $319.70 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Orders - Heat Transfer Systems' will reach $253.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $302.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Orders - Specialty Products' will reach $425.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $293.20 million.



Chart Industries shares have witnessed a change of +13% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GTLS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

