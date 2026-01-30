Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cencora (COR) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cencora (COR) to post quarterly earnings of $4.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $85.97 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cencora metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' to reach $76.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $7.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $165.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' at $792.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $767.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Cencora have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.