Exploring Analyst Estimates for Celanese (CE) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celanese (CE) will report quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.5 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Celanese metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Acetyl Chain' of $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' stands at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain' should arrive at $287.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $338.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials' will reach $278.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $375.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Celanese have returned -18.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, CE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.