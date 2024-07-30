Exploring Analyst Estimates for CDW (CDW) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, CDW (CDW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, reflecting a decline of 2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.45 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CDW metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Public- Government' at $616.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Public' to reach $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Public- Healthcare' stands at $566.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Small Business' reaching $381.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Public- Education' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Corporate' of $2.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Other' to come in at $648.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other' should arrive at $29.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products' should come in at $725.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops' will likely reach $274.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware' will reach $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of CDW have returned +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Currently, CDW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

