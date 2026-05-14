Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cava (CAVA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cava Group (CAVA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 22.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $418.5 million, increasing 26.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cava metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- CAVA Restaurant' stands at $416.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $3.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'End of period CAVA Restaurants' will reach 458 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 382 .

Analysts forecast 'CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth' to reach 6.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.8%.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue' to come in at 7.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations' will reach 17 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA' should arrive at $104.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.31 million.

Shares of Cava have demonstrated returns of -18.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CAVA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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