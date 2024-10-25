Exploring Analyst Estimates for Caterpillar (CAT) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar (CAT) to post quarterly earnings of $5.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $16.35 billion, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Caterpillar metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other' will reach $109.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation' will reach $7.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries' stands at $6.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' will likely reach $3.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' should come in at $2.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments' will reach $11.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' to reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' at $8.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries' of -$395.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62 million.

Analysts expect 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation' to come in at $187.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $415 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Price Realization - Total' should arrive at $74.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries' reaching -$64.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $662 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Caterpillar shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

