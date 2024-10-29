Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cardinal (CAH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cardinal Health (CAH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $51.26 billion, declining 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cardinal metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions' will likely reach $47.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution' of $3.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions' should arrive at $459.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $507 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Global Medical Products and Distribution' should come in at $27.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $71 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cardinal here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cardinal have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, CAH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.