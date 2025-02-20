Exploring Analyst Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.10 per share, indicating an increase of 70.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.82 billion, representing a decrease of 0.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 52.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Caesars Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Las Vegas' at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Regional' of $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Caesars Digital' will reach $326.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Managed and Branded' reaching $68.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas' will reach $486.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $489 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Regional' should come in at $412.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $431 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital' stands at $28.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded' to come in at $18.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



