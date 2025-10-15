Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cadence (CADE) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Cadence (CADE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $527.63 million, representing an increase of 17.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cadence metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent' should come in at 56.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $49.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.54 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Performing Loans' of $241.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $272.95 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non-Performing Assets' to come in at $258.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $278.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $99.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $85.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $427.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $361.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $428.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $362.15 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' reaching $13.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.65 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other noninterest income' will likely reach $28.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deposit Service charges' should arrive at $18.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Cadence shares have recorded returns of +8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CADE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.