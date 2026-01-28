Exploring Analyst Estimates for Brunswick (BC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick (BC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 141.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.23 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brunswick metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Propulsion' should arrive at $480.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories' reaching $241.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Boat' will reach $374.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Navico Group' to come in at $200.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion' should come in at $32.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.40 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories' of $22.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group' will likely reach $12.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat' stands at $35.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Brunswick have experienced a change of +14.3% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

