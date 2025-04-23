Exploring Analyst Estimates for Brown & Brown (BRO) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brown & Brown (BRO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.4 billion, increasing 11.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brown & Brown metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' should come in at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment income' reaching $19.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Core commissions and fees' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other income, net' to reach $2.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions' will likely reach $42.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Brown & Brown here>>>



Brown & Brown shares have witnessed a change of -3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BRO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

