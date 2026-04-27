Exploring Analyst Estimates for Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating a decline of 20% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.92 billion, representing a decline of 2.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bristol Myers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Eliquis' of $3.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Orencia' will likely reach $769.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Sprycel' reaching $61.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -64.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Reblozyl' should come in at $590.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Abraxane- U.S.' to reach $20.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -49.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Opdivo- U.S.' to come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S.' will reach $345.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International' will reach $56.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -53.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Revlimid- U.S.' will reach $167.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -79.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Revlimid- International' at $68.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -46.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Reblozyl- U.S.' should arrive at $457.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Reblozyl- International' stands at $119.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Bristol Myers have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Currently, BMY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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