Exploring Analyst Estimates for Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $670.11 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bright Horizons metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Full service center-based child care' should arrive at $485.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Educational advisory and other services' to come in at $31.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Back-up care' should come in at $152.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted income from operations- Educational advisory and other services' to reach $7.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.91 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted income from operations- Back-up care' will reach $34.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.43 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bright Horizons here>>>



Over the past month, Bright Horizons shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BFAM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.