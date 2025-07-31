Exploring Analyst Estimates for BP (BP) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from BP (BP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, indicating a decline of 32% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $60.67 billion, representing an increase of 25.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 8.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues and other income- Sales and other operating revenues' will reach $47.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External sales and other operating revenues- oil production & operations' will reach $597.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -91%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External sales and other operating revenues- customers & products' will likely reach $39.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues and other income- Interest and Other Income' to come in at $410.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Total hydrocarbons' to reach 1,490.32 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,481.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas' at 2253 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2292 thousands of cubic feet per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids' stands at 1,105.18 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,085.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Refinery Throughput - Total' of 1,293.25 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,392.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - Rest of World' should come in at 396 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 387 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average realizations - Liquids - BP Average' should arrive at 60 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73 dollars per barrel.

Analysts predict that the 'Refinery Throughput - US' will reach 560.55 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 670.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Refinery Throughput - Europe' reaching 730.45 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 722.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

BP shares have witnessed a change of +3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

