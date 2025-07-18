Exploring Analyst Estimates for Boston Scientific (BSX) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Boston Scientific (BSX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating an increase of 16.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.89 billion, representing an increase of 18.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boston Scientific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' to come in at $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' of $3.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide' will reach $2.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide' should come in at $689.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will likely reach $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International' reaching $309.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- United States' will reach $220.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- International' should arrive at $70.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- United States' at $445.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- International' to reach $273.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- United States' will reach $492.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- International' stands at $177.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Boston Scientific have returned +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, BSX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.