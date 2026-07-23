Exploring Analyst Estimates for Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boeing (BA) will report quarterly loss of -$0.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 72.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $24.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 457.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boeing metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Global Services' of $5.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' at $7.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' should come in at $11.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Total' should arrive at 171 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 150 .

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' to reach 129 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' reaching 25 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' will likely reach 7 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13 .

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' stands at 10 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' will reach $963.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $228.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Boeing have returned -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, BA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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