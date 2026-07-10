Exploring Analyst Estimates for BNY (BNY) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BNY (BNY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.38 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BNY metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 6.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Book value per common share' of $58.43 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.76 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will reach $396.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $375.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonperforming Assets' will reach $93.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $161.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Nonperforming Loans' reaching $91.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' at 14.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total fee and other revenue' stands at $4.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest revenue' will likely reach $1.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.20 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest revenue (FTE)' will reach $1.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Distribution and servicing fees' should come in at $37.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Investment management and performance fees' to come in at $790.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $758.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Investment services fees' to reach $2.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of BNY have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Currently, BNY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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