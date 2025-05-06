Exploring Analyst Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $452.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Blue Owl Capital Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income' to reach $303.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income' of $6.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income' at $29.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income' will reach $22.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income' to come in at $7.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind interest income' will reach $47.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Blue Owl Capital Corporation here>>>



Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have experienced a change of +7.9% in the past month compared to the +11.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OBDC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

