Exploring Analyst Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Blackstone Inc. (BX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Blackstone Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income' to come in at $40.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Total Management Fees, Net' will reach $516.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Base Management Fees' of $684.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Total Management Fees, Net' to reach $152.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity' will reach $267.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $232.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate' will likely reach $278.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $285.83 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions (Multi-Asset Investing)' should arrive at $92.81 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance' will reach $323.59 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $288.93 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management' reaching $962.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $887.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management - Hedge Fund Solutions (Multi-Asset Investing)' stands at $103.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.01 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management - Credit & Insurance' should come in at $469.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $407.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate' at $318.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $324.99 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, BX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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