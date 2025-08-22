Exploring Analyst Estimates for BILL Holdings (BILL) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, BILL Holdings (BILL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting a decline of 28.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $375.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BILL Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' should arrive at $35.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees' will reach $339.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Payment Volume' should come in at $83.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.00 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Transactions Processed' of 32.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, BILL Holdings shares have recorded returns of -8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BILL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

