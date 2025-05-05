Exploring Analyst Estimates for Bentley Systems (BSY) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $364.69 million, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses' to reach $342.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services' of $20.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $333.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' should arrive at $9.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' will reach 7.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)' to come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.19 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' will reach 8.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.5% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Bentley Systems have demonstrated returns of +12.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

