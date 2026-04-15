Exploring Analyst Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii (BOH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $192.33 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bank of Hawaii metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $18.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.45 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' should arrive at $18.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.09 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $22.43 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 58.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $150.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127.30 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank-Owned Life Insurance' will likely reach $3.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trust and Asset Management' of $12.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.74 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $148.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $125.81 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $43.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other non-interest income' will reach $4.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' at $8.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.26 million.

Analysts expect 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' to come in at $12.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.44 million.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have demonstrated returns of +9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.