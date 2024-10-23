Exploring Analyst Estimates for The Bancorp (TBBK) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp (TBBK) to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. Revenues are expected to be $131.34 million, up 13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 38.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 5.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' should come in at $7.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $32.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.78 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $98.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.88 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of The Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TBBK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

