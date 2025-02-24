Exploring Analyst Estimates for Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk (ADSK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.63 billion, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Autodesk metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' to come in at $11.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Other' will reach $121.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' will reach $1.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' stands at $87.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue by product family- Other' reaching $29.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)' to reach $795.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)' will likely reach $317.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' should arrive at $400.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Billings' at $2.06 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Autodesk have demonstrated returns of -5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADSK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

