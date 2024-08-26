Exploring Analyst Estimates for Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Autodesk (ADSK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Autodesk metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Other' will reach $67.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' to come in at $11.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' reaching $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' will reach $74.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)' stands at $271.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)' will likely reach $726.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' to reach $391.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Billings' at $1.28 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Autodesk here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Autodesk have returned +6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, ADSK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.