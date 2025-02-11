Exploring Analyst Estimates for AtriCure (ATRC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that AtriCure (ATRC) will announce quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $124.3 million, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AtriCure metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'United States Revenue- Pain management' stands at $16.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'United States Revenue- Total ablation' of $60.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International Revenue- Total ablation' reaching $13.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'United States Revenue- Total' at $99.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'International Revenue- Appendage management' to come in at $8.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'United States Revenue- Open ablation' will reach $31.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'International Revenue- Open ablation' will reach $9.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation' will reach $11.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'United States Revenue- Appendage management' should come in at $39.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Analysts forecast 'International Revenue- Total' to reach $21.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for AtriCure here>>>



Shares of AtriCure have experienced a change of +22.2% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ATRC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.