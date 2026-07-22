Exploring Analyst Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. Revenues are expected to be $443.65 million, up 20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonaccrual loans' at $126.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total earning assets and related interest income' reaching $46.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.07 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $79.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.98 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capital markets, net' will reach $7.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.77 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' will reach $15.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.15 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth management fees' stands at $25.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.03 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other fee-based revenue' will likely reach $5.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking, net' of $6.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.21 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Card-based fees' should come in at $12.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank and corporate owned life insurance' should arrive at $3.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.14 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $363.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $304.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Associated Banc-Corp shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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