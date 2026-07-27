Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ares Capital (ARCC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital (ARCC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $768.95 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ares Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Dividend income' will reach $157.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other Income' to reach $19.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' should come in at $36.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interest Income from Investments' should arrive at $515.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $533.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital shares have witnessed a change of +3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARCC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.