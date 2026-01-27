Exploring Analyst Estimates for A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, A.O. Smith (AOS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $923.74 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some A.O. Smith metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will likely reach $709.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' at $224.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- North America' will reach $162.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $147.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- Rest of World' should arrive at $13.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Rest of World' reaching $12.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.80 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- North America' of $162.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $147.90 million.

Shares of A.O. Smith have demonstrated returns of +4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

